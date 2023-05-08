INDIA

‘Give me an opportunity to become CM’: Shivakumar appeals to voters

On the last day of campaigning for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress’ Karnataka unit president D.K. Shivakumar on Monday appealed to the voters to give him an opportunity to become the Chief Minister of the state.

Addressing a massive rally in Ramanagara, Shivakumar said: “You have given a chance to H.D. Kumaraswamy who won here to become the CM. Now, you have to give an opportunity to Shivakumar as well.

“You have made Kengal Hanumantaiah as the CM, you made Deve Gowda as CM (former PM H.D. Deve Gowda), you made Ramakrishna Hegde as CM (late Karnataka CM). Now, can’t your son from this soil become CM?” he wondered while addressing the people.

“Nikhil Kumaraswamy (contesting from Ramanagara seat and son of H.D. Kumaraswamy) is a young man. He has the opportunity to win from here in future. I am an aged person. If you want me to become the CM, the Congress should win here. Our candidate Iqbal Hussain must win here,” Shivakumar appealed to the people.

Currently, the Ramanagara seat is held by H.D. Kumaraswamy’s wife Anita Kumaraswamy. Her son Nikhil Kumaraswamy is contesting as JD-S candidate now.

