Give me one instance of my interference in govt and I will quit: Kerala Guv

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan responding to the LDF protest outside the Raj Bhavan said, Give me one instance where I tried to interfere in the business of the government, I shall resign at that very moment.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Khan said, Job to run universities is with the chancellor, to run government is with elected government. Give me one instance where I tried to interfere in the business of the government, I shall resign at that very moment. I can give you 1001 examples where they interfered in the functioning of universities daily.

He added, “I’m not going to deal with these things. But I can tell you one thing, I think there’s enough evidence for you to come to the conclusion that I’m not the type of person who can be pressurised.”

Questioning the Left parties, he said “Why don’t you raise the issue that until last year Kerala had 13 universities and all appointments are illegal? Is there any other state where 100% appointments have been done in violationion of the law? Universities have become fiefdoms of the party cadre and their relatives.”

Meanwhile, the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala has requested the High Court to stay the appointment ordered by the Governor, chancellor of the universities. However, the court on Tuesday declined to stay the appointment.

20221115-170604

