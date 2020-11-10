Canindia News

Give your feedback on Brampton’s proposed 2021 Budget

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0

The City of Brampton’s Proposed 2021 Budget is now available online at www.brampton.ca/budget.
Budget deliberations will begin the week of November 23 with final Budget approval set for 7 pm on December 9.

The City welcomes public review and feedback on the Proposed 2021 Budget. A full list of key dates for Budget Committee meetings, Budget highlights and the full Budget proposal are posted at www.brampton.ca/budget.

To deliver existing City programs and services, maintain infrastructure and prepare for future growth, the City’s proposal to the Budget Committee is a 0.9% property tax increase. If approved, the 2021 property tax bill will show a 0.9% property tax increase for City services, 1.4% for Region of Peel services and 0% for School Boards.

The total property tax increase would be an average of $120 per household.

During Budget deliberations, the Committee may review scenarios for additional savings or investments.

Highlights of the 2021 Proposed Budget

  • 8 replacement buses for Brampton Transit and 40 new transit shelters to maintain fleet reliability and increase connectivity
  • 8 electric buses and four overhead chargers for Brampton Transit, to reduce our community’s carbon footprint and move forward as a sustainable city
  • $175M towards a third transit maintenance and storage facility to meet future growth in our transit system
  • $31M towards Capital Works projects including for roads, bridges and sidewalks
  • A Fire Community Safety program, timely replacement of fire equipment; and redevelopment of a fire station for a more reliable response force
  • Encouraging active living with a new accessible baseball diamond, cricket field enhancements, a new sports dome at Brampton Soccer Centre for year-round training access and revitalizing five recreational centres
  • Advancing the Riverwalk project, a catalyst for urban growth, public transit and economic development
  • $2.1M towards B-Hive, an incubator initiative, where international entrepreneurs can connect, collaborate and share experiences related to starting their new business in Canada
  • $2.4M towards Algoma University expanding its footprint and course offerings in downtown Brampton
  • Developing a Sustainable Corporate Fleet Strategy and Affordable Housing Strategy
  • Improving active transportation and road safety technologies, including automated speed enforcement
  • Strengthening the Innovation District in downtown Brampton through programming at the Brampton Entrepreneur Centre, Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst, Ryerson Venture Zone, Research Innovation and Commercialization Centre
  • Planting 50,000 trees as part of the One Million Trees program

Here is how residents, businesses and stakeholders can review the proposed budget and provide their feedback.

  • Send an email: Ask a question or provide a comment at [email protected]
  • Call 311 to provide your input.
  • Join a Telephone Town Hall: Participate in a Telephone Town Hall on November 12 from 6:30 to 8 pm, where a random selection of phone numbers will be called. To add your phone number to the call list, sign up on the City website by November 9.
  • Delegate online: Submit a delegation request to speak at Budget Committee or the Budget approval Council meeting.
  • Attend Budget Committee meetings: Complete the online form on the City website to request.

