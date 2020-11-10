Give your feedback on Brampton’s proposed 2021 Budget

The City of Brampton’s Proposed 2021 Budget is now available online at www.brampton.ca/budget.

Budget deliberations will begin the week of November 23 with final Budget approval set for 7 pm on December 9.

The City welcomes public review and feedback on the Proposed 2021 Budget. A full list of key dates for Budget Committee meetings, Budget highlights and the full Budget proposal are posted at www.brampton.ca/budget.

To deliver existing City programs and services, maintain infrastructure and prepare for future growth, the City’s proposal to the Budget Committee is a 0.9% property tax increase. If approved, the 2021 property tax bill will show a 0.9% property tax increase for City services, 1.4% for Region of Peel services and 0% for School Boards.

The total property tax increase would be an average of $120 per household.

During Budget deliberations, the Committee may review scenarios for additional savings or investments.

Highlights of the 2021 Proposed Budget

8 replacement buses for Brampton Transit and 40 new transit shelters to maintain fleet reliability and increase connectivity

8 electric buses and four overhead chargers for Brampton Transit, to reduce our community’s carbon footprint and move forward as a sustainable city

$175M towards a third transit maintenance and storage facility to meet future growth in our transit system

$31M towards Capital Works projects including for roads, bridges and sidewalks

A Fire Community Safety program, timely replacement of fire equipment; and redevelopment of a fire station for a more reliable response force

Encouraging active living with a new accessible baseball diamond, cricket field enhancements, a new sports dome at Brampton Soccer Centre for year-round training access and revitalizing five recreational centres

Advancing the Riverwalk project, a catalyst for urban growth, public transit and economic development

$2.1M towards B-Hive, an incubator initiative, where international entrepreneurs can connect, collaborate and share experiences related to starting their new business in Canada

$2.4M towards Algoma University expanding its footprint and course offerings in downtown Brampton

Developing a Sustainable Corporate Fleet Strategy and Affordable Housing Strategy

Improving active transportation and road safety technologies, including automated speed enforcement

Strengthening the Innovation District in downtown Brampton through programming at the Brampton Entrepreneur Centre, Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst, Ryerson Venture Zone, Research Innovation and Commercialization Centre

Planting 50,000 trees as part of the One Million Trees program

Here is how residents, businesses and stakeholders can review the proposed budget and provide their feedback.