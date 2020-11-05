Canindia News

Give your feedback on Mississauga’s Pedestrian Master Plan

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0

The City of Mississauga is developing a Pedestrian Master Plan and is seeking public input through an online community meeting on Thursday, November 12.

The plan will shape how pedestrian connections are designed and implemented across neighbourhoods, helping to enhance and create safe places for people to walk in Mississauga.
It will also identify gaps in the city’s pedestrian network, create safe solutions and prioritize implementation.

An online survey is also available for those unable to attend the online community meeting.

Anyone who works, plays or lives in Mississauga can share their views, City officials said.

The meeting will take place online on Thursday, November 12 from 6p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those interested in participating should register at: https://yoursay.mississauga.ca/pedestrian-master-plan/widgets/69813/key_dates#24705.

For more information about the Pedestrian Master Plan, visit mississauga.ca/pedestrian-master-plan.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Ontario budget gives businesses, seniors and parents a break

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Has Biden won Arizona or is it still in play?

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Constable Michael Theriault to serve 9 months in jail in Dafonte Miller case

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Travellers to Canada must check in to ArriveCan in advance

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Toronto celebrates Remembrance Week

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Papa never made a film for me, I produced ‘Paa’ for him: Abhishek Bachchan

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

It’s revolutionary: Lashana Lynch confirms her new role as 007 in the Bond franchise

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Wedding Crashers sequel may be happening, Vince Vaughn confirms

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Mississauga to start licensing short-term accommodation operators

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested