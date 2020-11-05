Give your feedback on Mississauga’s Pedestrian Master Plan

The City of Mississauga is developing a Pedestrian Master Plan and is seeking public input through an online community meeting on Thursday, November 12.

The plan will shape how pedestrian connections are designed and implemented across neighbourhoods, helping to enhance and create safe places for people to walk in Mississauga.

It will also identify gaps in the city’s pedestrian network, create safe solutions and prioritize implementation.

An online survey is also available for those unable to attend the online community meeting.

Anyone who works, plays or lives in Mississauga can share their views, City officials said.

The meeting will take place online on Thursday, November 12 from 6p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those interested in participating should register at: https://yoursay.mississauga.ca/pedestrian-master-plan/widgets/69813/key_dates#24705.

For more information about the Pedestrian Master Plan, visit mississauga.ca/pedestrian-master-plan.