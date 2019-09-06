Give your hair a moisturizing routine

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANSlife) The monsoon and oncoming climate change is going to effect your mane whether you like it or not. In humid climate our scalp tends to get oily and the roots tend to get frizzy and dry. This happens over a period of time and to the naked eye its tough to detect. Therefor, its important to take care of your hair from this very moment. Paul Mitchells award-winning styling and hair care products come to your rescue. Add these simple tips to your hair care routine is an important part:

Go back to your Basics

Our daily routine exposes us to a lot of pollution, air and dust. Travelling around a city leads to damage, and hence a deep treatment is necessary. Try going back to the old days where oiling is a must for the nourishment of your hair. A regular oiling session before the wash can be of great help to soften the hair along with replenishing the roots.Moisture Rich Shampoo

Your hair requires the right amount of hydration to make it look glossy. Using the Paul Mitchell Instant Moisture Shampoo, hydrates and revives your hair by plumping hair strands and repairing damage. Also Panthenol helps repair hair from the inside out and protects vulnerable hair from the harmful UV rays.

Must not forget Conditioning

At times only a shampoo doesn’t give your hair all the nutrients it requires, a conditioner is a must. Paul Mitchell Instant Moisture Conditioner provides your strands with the perfect moisture balance that hydrates and detangles moisture-starved strands for hair that is shiny.Super-Charged Treatment

Following regular deep conditioning treatments can help regain damaged hair and enhance the quality of hair. Thus, the Super-Charged Treatment from the brand provides an intensely rejuvenating dose of moisture for dry, dehydrated hair, while boosting shine and improving elasticity.

Live with incredibly beautiful hair that is healthy, radiant and more easily manageable.

