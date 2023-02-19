Congress’ Delhi unit President Chaudhary Anil Kumar on Sunday said that it was shocking that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has allowed Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to evade its summons for questioning on his claim that he was busy with the Budget.

He alleged that giving one week time will allow Sisodia to tamper with evidence, adding that the CBI has reportedly collected damning evidence against him in the multi crores scam after questioning his Personal Secretary and he should not have been allowed to evade questioning.

“Why did the Kejriwal Government scrap the new liquor policy as soon as the Lt. Governor ordered a probe into the liquor scam on a Delhi Congress complaint if there was no corruption and irregularities in the implementation of the revised liquor policy in which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the mastermind?” Anil Kumar asked.

If Minister Satyender Jain could be denied bail for a money laundering case for nearly a year, how could the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate allow Sisodia to roam freely as he has committed fraud to the tune of thousands of crores, he added.

The Congress has demanded Sisodia resign or else he should be sacked as Minister till he gets a clean chit.

