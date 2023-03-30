ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Gizele Thakral of ‘Bigg Boss 9’ appears in Rick Ross music video for ‘Bands’

Gizele Thakral of ‘Bigg Boss 9’ has featured in an international music video with popular American rapper Rick Ross. The track titled ‘Bands’, shot in exquisite locations of Miami and Los Angeles, was released recently.

Talking about her first international collaboration, Gizele said: “The collaboration happened all of a sudden, and before I knew, I was in my first international music video. I am ecstatic and nervous at the same time. It was a great experience to feature in a video with talented rapper Rick Ross and director Richard Stan and I had so much fun on the shoot.”

The song has been directed by Grammy nominee Richard Stan.

The actress added: “I loved the vibe of the song and hope we did justice to it. I am confident that this amazing song is going to receive a lot of love from everyone.”

She continued: “Even though I enjoyed it and I’m looking forward to doing more work in the west, my heart is desi. Hence, Bollywood projects will always be my priority and will be my focus. I am looking forward to my upcoming music videos and web series.”

The song has been recorded under the Renegade Territory label.

