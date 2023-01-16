Homegrown smart accessories brand Gizmore on Monday launched a new smartwatch — Blaze Max, which comes with a 1.85-inch Edge To Edge Curved IPS display, has a bigger screen-to-body ratio, and is priced at Rs 1,199.

The smartwatch comes in three captivating colours — Black, Burgundy and Grey, available to purchase online starting January 16.

The smartwatch delivers 15 days of battery life on a single charge and supports 450 NITS brightness, and has an Always-On Display which is normally a feature of high-end smartwatches, making it comfortable and easy to use in all conditions, according to the company.

“With Gizmore Blaze Max, we are launching first of its kind 1.85-inch display smartwatch at a sub-Rs 1,500 price point. We believe this smartwatch will help us in strengthening our position in the big display smartwatch segment,” Sanjay Kalirona, CEO and Co-founder of Gizmore said in a statement.

The new smartwatch comes enabled with Bluetooth calling feature and BT music that facilitates users to effortlessly accept and reject calls from the watch itself and connect with their near and dear ones.

Moreover, Gizmore Blaze Max comes equipped with a host of health and fitness trackers that help users lead healthier lifestyles.

The multiple sports mode on the Gizmore Blaze Max allows users to keep a tab on the changes and experience the difference.

It also offers integration with JYOU PRO Health Suit, enabling people to track their step count, SpO2 level, heart rate, calorie burn, hydration alert, menstrual tracker, guided breathing and stress management, and sleep monitor.

With an IP67 rating, it makes the smartwatch an ideal companion for any workout.

Users can also keep a tab on the weather, including the air quality index, on the home screen.

The smartwatch also has inbuilt games and a calculator and has Hindi language support, which makes it easier to use, said the company.

Its intuitive split-screen features allow users to multitask like a pro.

The smartwatch also supports AI-based Voice Assistance Commands, making it super easy to use.

20230116-164004