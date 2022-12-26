INDIASCI-TECH

Gizmore launches new 1.9-inch super bright display smartwatch

With an aim to woo users, homegrown smart accessories brand Gizmore on Monday launched a new 1.9-inch super bright display smartwatch — GizFit PLASMA.

Starting at an introductory price of Rs 1,799, it comes in three attractive colours — Black, Navy Blue and Burgundy, which is available to purchase online from Monday.

However, the regular price of GizFit Plasma is Rs 1,999, according to the company.

“We are excited to expand our fitness-tracking smartwatch range with the launch of GizFit PLASMA. The smartwatch segment growth curve will continue to climb as more consumers become conscious about their health and fitness and use technologically advanced products to take control of their lives. With GizFit PLASMA, we are offering an ultimate fitness companion at an affordable cost,” Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Co-Founder of Gizmore, said in a statement.

The smartwatch comes equipped with built-in GPS Trajectory on application, multifunctional crown, and quick wireless charging.

The smartwatch offers sunlight legibility with 240×280 pixel resolution and 550 NITS brightness, and also it allows users to multitask using the split screen option.

The company said that the smartwatch comes with a multi-sports mode that lets users track outdoor activities such as Yoga, Swimming, Running, Outdoor walking, Basketball, Badminton, Football, Cycling, hiking and Trekking.

It also comes packed with health monitoring features such as a 24×7 heart rate monitor, body temperature, sleep, SpO2, and steps tracking to allow users to keep a complete tab on their health and fitness.

Moreover, it comes equipped with a built-in Voice assistant that allows users to control their smartwatch through their voice.

Sleek on the outside and powerful on the inside, the smartwatch delivers seven days of runtime on a single charge, and also has an IP67 rating to protect the watch from dust, sweat and rain, said the company.

Further, Gizmore has recently partnered with Tres Care, an AI-Based Health Tracking Solution, to bring a customised Made In India application that will provide real-time access to health monitoring.

