After facing a disaster in the hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong in the recently concluded panchayat polls in West Bengal, the BJP seems to be heading for yet another complication with Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supremo Bimal Gurung hinting at distancing his party with the saffron camp unless the latter announces its definite standpoint on the issue of separate ‘Gorkhaland’ state.

