Bengaluru FC forward Sunil Chhetri was elated to contribute to his side’s winning streak and explained how it was a hard-earned victory for Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC marked the 100th Indian Super League (ISL) game of the season by achieving the seemingly impossible, beating table-toppers Mumbai City FC 2-1 to put an end to their 18-game unbeaten streak.

Chhetri netted the opener in his side’s 2-1 win against the newly-crowned ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC.

The 38-year-old has found it hard to carve a place in Bengaluru FC’s playing eleven, with head coach Simon Grayson persisting with the prolific duo Roy Krishna and Sivasakthi Narayanan upfront in their recent games. However, Krishna’s absence due to a suspension made way for Chhetri to return to the starting eleven.

“I’m very happy. It wasn’t easy, especially playing against the (league) champions. First of all, congratulations to them for having an outstanding season. It wasn’t easy to keep the momentum we’ve had going, we had won six out of six before this, and to play such a game against the champions especially when we haven’t qualified was difficult. I’m very happy and glad that we could do it,” Chhetri said in a post-match interview.

Bengaluru FC men endured a difficult run in 2022, as the Blues were placed ninth at the end of the year. However, a win against NorthEast United FC in the opening game of 2023 kickstarted a new chapter for Simon Grayson’s men that has seen them achieve new highs.

Bengaluru FC need just one point from their penultimate league game against FC Goa to reach the playoffs after a hiatus of two years.

“It’s a good feeling, especially where we were, seven games back it wasn’t easy, it was difficult. The dressing room wasn’t buzzing which it is right now, so kudos to each and everyone who chipped in, right from the gaffer to the ball boy. We’re very happy that we’ve given ourselves a chance. One step further, we haven’t yet qualified, so we’re just going to go back, rest well, recuperate, and head on to the pitch for the FC Goa game,” Chhetri said.

Bengaluru FC are now sitting in fourth, four points clear of sixth place. Their final league game of the season will be against FC Goa on February 23. Mumbai City FC will conclude their league season against East Bengal FC on February 19.

