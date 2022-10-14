New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANSlife) The Lakme Fashion Week × FDCI saw Bollywood divas walk the runway as showstoppers for several designers.

Actresses Gauhar Khan, Diana Penty, Mrunal Thakur and Kriti Sanon looked mesmerising as they made their entry on the runway amidst huge cheers.

Designer duo Shantnu and Nikhil roped in Kriti to showcase their new bridal collection titled Capella. Kriti was a sight to behold in a sparkling white, heavily-embellished lehenga with a tulle trail, paired with sultry bustier and edged tulle dupatta worn like a cape, all with tone-on-tone embroidery. The actress was seen flaunting smoky eyes with glossy lips with sleek hair left open with middle parting.

Kriti Sanon for Shantanu and Nikhil

Shantnu and Nikhil added, “Capella is that space where we wanted to revisit our love for the European fabrics, the chandeliers and the old times but revisiting them with a new interest. We have always said less is more for us but with this collection we decide to go beyond, use of Swarovski jewellery and the whole extravagance it brought along was very exciting to us.”

Gauhar walked for the INIFD Launchpad show finale in a grey bralette with rhinestone straps, under an ink blue one-shoulder, sheer, creation sprinkled with embroidery that was layered over an asymmetric opaque skirt. With minimal makeup and sleek hair left open, the actress looked at ease while having fun on the ramp.

Gauhar Khan walked for the IIFD Launcpad show

The show saw 14 students from across the country present their collection, focused on athleisure and streetwear. It featured Samiksha Chouhan and Yashika Chugh from Chandigarh, Bharvi Suthar from Mumbai, Juhi Dhandhia and Vanshita Sharma from Jaipur, Anjali Kumari from Patna, Suma Devi Mondal from Kolkata, Shaifali from New Delhi, Sudha Sharma and Disha Prasad from Mumbai, Bhavana Taparia and Megha Bansal from Hyderabad, Prachi Suresh Gada from Mumbai and Pooja Ravindra Ghadge from Panvel.

An outfit shown at INIFD Launchpad show

Mrunal made a showstopping entry for the label Mishru by designer Swapna Anumolu, wearing a stunning, rich magenta lehenga, choli and dupatta trio, heavily encrusted with tonal 3D floral appliques. Mrunal was cheered by huge applauds as she sashayed the ramp with great confidence and elegance. Her makeup was dewy with bold eyeliner and nude lips, hair left open. She adorned a contrast emerald choker with matching big chunky studs.

Anumolu unveiled her collection ‘Form and Feeling’ of bridal and formal wear that included lehengas, cholis, dupattas, saris, gowns, cocktail wear, along with fusion wears. For men’s wear, the designer restricted to formal kurtas, bundgala jacket and bundies worn with narrow pants in shades of white, neon green and black. She shares that the collection was inspired by “nature’s abstract forms and feelings it evokes in you”.

Diana glided in a glittering, slinky, ivory, backless gown with strategic cut-outs at the waist, designed by Pallavi Mohan of the label Not So Serious. The actress, who is a veteran when it comes to walking the ramp, owned the stage with her latest stint in short hair and subtle makeup look.

Diana Penty walked for Not So Serious

Mohan launched her latest called ‘Life is Beautiful’ that included strappy floor-length evening wear with sheer robes with feathers. With plunging necklines that went down almost touching the navel for ornate maxis. The colours ranged from of steel grey, to powder blue, blush, sage green, navy blue and ivory. For fabrics, she used metallic satins, tulle, and jacquards along with laser cut metallic faux leather.

Mohan added, ‘Life is Beautiful is a collection close to my heart. I have discovered and realised in the past two years through covid that life is precious, and it was ‘things’ we gave importance to rather than people, life, friends, animals, nature, relationships. Through this collection I wanted to celebrate life with people who care, respect and love. Life is beautiful and this shall continue to be.”

