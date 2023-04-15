ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Glamourous Zeenat Aman is ‘desi’; says ‘khichadi’ is her comfort meal

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has revealed something interesting about herself: she is “desi” and khichadi is her “comfort meal”.

Zeenat took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture of herself in a salwar kameez. She has vermillion in her forehead and completed her look with a red big bindi.

For the caption she wrote: “Clothes are not all that maketh the woman! You may associate me with ‘western glam’ but I’m as desi as they come.”

“And nothing speaks to this as much as my diet. It doesn’t matter where I am travelling in the world, within two days I begin to crave home food and go in search of an Indian restaurant.”

“Dal chawal is my staple, which as khichdi is my comfort meal.”

“Papads and achaar are perfect accompaniments to any lunch. Dosas from Dakshinayan are my favourite indulgence. I can never say no to kaju katli. I couldn’t be happier that it’s mango season. And you can be sure that I always have a couple of jars of namkeen stashed in my bedroom.”

Zeenat added: “India is so magnificently diverse, I’m still discovering new dishes. Please share your favourite, local recommendations with me. P.s: I’m vegetarian.”

