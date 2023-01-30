New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANSlife) Eco Glamp, a luxury retreat launch its Winter Fiesta 2023, for couples that enables a unique glamping experience in the breathtakingly luxury Saklana Valley.

From January to March, guests can stay in the Glamp’s luxurious geodesic domes and Himalayan Safari tents, surrounded by nature and far away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

This is an opportunity like no other to fully immerse yourself in the natural environment and enjoy an unforgettable glamping experience at Eco Glamp.

Sanjay Sharma, Co-Founder of Organic Hideaways Pvt Ltd said, “At Eco Glamp, camping meets luxury and comfort, with fresh air, homely food, the jungle as your cover, and endless stories over bonfires. Our packages are customized to suit all types of travelers, so be it an ideal romantic getaway for couples at an affordable cost or a bewitching sightseeing offering breathtaking views of Saklana Valley for those who have come to explore. As part of our Republic Day exclusive deals, we are offering the best glamping experience to all officers visiting Eco Glamp. Our dome-shaped rooms come with a private garden with garden furniture to make those wanting to enjoy evening tea and biscuits sitting in the lounge watching the sunset.”

It offers you two types of stays – geodesic domes and the Himalayan Safari tents. The dome-shaped rooms can accommodate two people, perfect for couples and honeymooners. The Himalayan tents are bigger, rectangular in shape, and meant for families or a group of more than two people.

“For those who want to get more out of their glamping experience, Eco Glamp is hosting its annual Winter Fiesta this season. Here, visitors can explore traditional customs and savour local delicacies in a unique setting. With so many activities and attractions on offer, we promise an unforgettable experience for all our guests. You must reach Dehradun either by train or a flight unless you are driving all the way up to Kanatal at 8,500 ft. You can make it a bit easy by stopping along the way and of course being greeted with breathtaking views of the snow-capped mountain ranges,” added Vipin Mamgain, Co-Founder of Organic Hideaways Pvt Ltd.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230130-133202