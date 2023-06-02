BUSINESS/ECONOMYHEALTHINDIA

Glamyo Health founders plan to flee, declare bankruptcy: Sacked employee in FIR

NewsWire
0
0

Healthtech platform Glamyo Health has laid off at least 160 employees, has not paid workers over the last few months, and is allegedly planning to file for bankruptcy soon, according to an FIR filed by an impacted employee here.

Filed at the Barakhamba Police Station in the capital and confirmed by police officials to IANS, the complaint alleged that Glamyo’s founders Archit Garg and Preet Pal Thakur “expressed intent” to leave India by June 4 after firing all employees and winding up operations.

YourStory was first to report about the complaint against Glamyo Health.

The FIR, filed by the employee on behalf of 160 laid-off workers, alleged that they were sacked without any prior notice or given clarity on full and final settlements.

It claimed that Glamyo Health delayed salary payments “several times” over the last few months that also impacted doctors on the payrolls.

According to the complaint, the surgery care platform is soon planning to file for bankruptcy.

It further stated that the startup earns over Rs 5 crore in revenue each month, being “pocketed by the founders as personal gains”.

Glamyo Health was yet to comment on the complaint filed against them.

Meanwhile, the affected employees organised a protest at the New Delhi office of the healthtech startup on May 31 and June 1.

Backed by investors like Agility Ventures, Anicut Capital and LetsVenture, Glamyo raised more than $7 million in funding to date.

It was aiming to further raise up to $6 million this year but could not succeed, according to reports.

The startup last raised $3 million in September 2021.

Glamyo Health ties up with hospitals and clinics to offer elective surgeries and cosmetic procedures, and also hires doctors and medical coordinators.

20230602-164602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 industrial units without license sealed in Coimbatore

    Intel Meteor Lake chip delayed to 2024, TSMC slows 3nm expansion:...

    India will set up 100 5G labs to develop new apps,...

    Buzz of merger with Vistara as Air India wants to establish...