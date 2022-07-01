‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery by Rian Johnson starring Daniel Craig is all set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which takes place from September 8 to September 18.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, this Netflix sequel will see a world premiere at the 2022 TIFF happening in September. This was confirmed by the organisers of the film festival.

The original ‘Knives Out’ also got its world premiere at TIFF in 2019. The story which is inspired by Agatha Christie’s murder mysteries became a blockbuster commercial success.

Johnson who not only directed but also wrote the script has managed to land an Academy Award nomination in the original screenplay category.

The cast of the movie includes Janelle Monae, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, Dave Bautista and Kate Hudson.

In the sequel, Detective Benoit Blanc goes to Greece to uncover the mystery involving a whole new set of very colourful suspects. As of now the actual premiere date of the movie during the festival is yet to be announced. The movie has been produced by Netflix. Johnson is also directing and producing with Ram Bergman from their T-Street banner.

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ will release on the streamer later this year.