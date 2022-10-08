A Mumbaikar tagged photos of glass shards allegedly found in a Domino’s pizza to the Mumbai police Twitter handle.

The man, Arun Kolluri also questioned the quality of the food sold by the pizza outlet and how it could have been dangerous for his life.

He said that he discovered the glass pieces in a pizza ordered online, though the outlet or date of delivery is not mentioned in his tweet.

Mumbai Police responded advising him to first write to the customer care of Domino’s before seeking any legal remedies.

20221009-011002