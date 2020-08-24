‘Glee’ star Lea Michele welcomes first child

Actress Lea Michele of “Glee” and her husband, entrepreneur Zandy Reich, are grateful and overjoyed to welcome their first child.

According to People, the couple has named their son Ever Leo.

The pair were married last year, and Michele, made her pregnancy public in April.

“Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful,” a source told People. “He’s been an easy baby so far.”

Lea and Zandy were friends before becoming romantically involved, and they dated for about two years before they tied the knot in March 2019 in Napa, California.