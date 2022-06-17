‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor Glen Powell and ‘Jumanji: The Next Level & Kingdom’ actor Nick Jonas have been cast as main leads in the upcoming buddy comedy by Kat Cairo which is titled, ‘Foreign Relations’.

As reported by Deadline, Kat Cairo is directing this movie based on a screenplay penned by screenwriter, Charlie Kesslering. The producers attached to this project include Max Handelman’s Brownstone and Elizabeth Banks.

Not much else is known about the project as yet and so far, the only information about the project is the fact that the main lead actors of the movie have been cast. The makers are yet to reveal other cast member details. Also, there is as yet no mention of a plot line or official synopsis of the movie. Likewise, there is no information on whether the movie is still in pre-production or when it will start filming or by when the official announcement of release date will be given.

On the work front, Nick Jonas is best known as one of the popular Jonas Brothers, a band he formed along with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. He has also appeared in the adventure movie, ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’. Nick Jonas is married to global star Priyanka Chopra and the couple recently became parents to a baby girl born via surrogacy.

As for Glen Powell, he is fresh off the massive success of the recently released, Tom Cruise starrer, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Director Kat Cairo recently directed the 2022 comedy movie, ‘Marry Me’ starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.