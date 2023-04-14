ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Glen Powell is in talks to star opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in Universal and Amblin Entertainment’s ‘Twisters’, a sequel to 1996’s ‘Twister’.

‘Minari’ helmer Lee Isaac Chung is directing the film from a script by ‘The Revenant’ writer Mark L. Smith. ‘Twisters’ is set to release on July 19, 2024, reports Variety.

Starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Carey Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman, 1996’s ‘Twister’ made nearly $500 million at the box office and received Oscar nominations in the visual effects and sound categories. It was directed by Jan De Bont (‘Speed’) from a screenplay by Michael Crichton, with Steven Spielberg executive producing.

As per Variety, the film is described as a “new chapter” of the 1996 movie. However, plot details for ‘Twisters’ remain under wraps. The original ‘Twister’ followed a team of storm-chasers as they hunted down the most powerful tornado in decades.

Warner Bros. Pictures is co-financing ‘Twisters’, with Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley (‘Jurassic World Dominion’) producing via the Kennedy/Marshall Company.

Powell is currently on a hot streak after his breakout role in aTop Gun: Maverick’. His other future projects include Richard Linklater’s action-comedy ‘Hitman’, which Powell co-wrote and co-produced; Chris Morgan’s sci-fi thriller ‘Deputy X’, a potential franchise starter; and buddy comedy ‘Foreign Relations’ opposite Nick Jonas.

He’s currently in production on Sony’s untitled Will Gluck rom-com alongside ‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney.

