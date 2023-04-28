‘Top Gun’ star Glen Powell has seemingly split from his girlfriend of three years Gigi Paris, amid rumours he is dating actress Sydney Sweeney.

Recently, the model hinted at the split on Instagram as she posted a video of herself walking down the street alone, reports Mirror.co.uk.

She captioned the post: “Know your worth & onto the next,” in an apparent dig at her actor ex. Fans rushed to the comments to share their support, with one person writing: “Yes girl, you deserve better #teamgigi.”

Another said: “Good for you, someone else out there will treat you better,” while a third added: “I love how quickly this happened. No time for messing about. No time for disrespect.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, Gigi also shared a picture to her Instagram story as she enjoyed a dinner party with friends and wrote: “New beginnings.”

The 30-year-old has also unfollowed Glen on Instagram, however, he still follows Gigi. Neither Glen nor Gigi have directly addressed the split.

Gigi’s latest post comes after she also unfollowed Glen’s co-star Sydney after the pair were spotted cosying up at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday. Glen, 34, was all smiles as he put his arm round 25-year-old Sydney.

20230428-142203