Glenn Phillips’ superhuman effort to get rid of Australia’s Stoinis goes viral

Glenn Phillips’ superb catch to dismiss dangerous Australian middle-order batter Marcus Stonis seems to have become the talk of the ICC T20 World Cup here, with the 25-year-old getting huge compliments, and some even calling him a superhuman.

A video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on social media went viral, with a sports website going to the extent of saying, “Superman, you play cricket?”

A Mitchell Santner delivery floated outside off and Stoinis gave himself room to get a good chunk of the bat. As the ball flew over covers and the Australian looked to pick at least a couple of runs, Phillips ran to his right from deep cover, leapt full-length, almost parallel to the ground, to get both hands on the ball and completes a stunning catch.

With Australia reduced to 50/4, there was no way the defending champions were coming back in the chase of 201 for victory.

“(The catch from Glenn Phillips to get rid of Marcus Stoinis) When that ball was in the air, I didn’t think he was going to get there, to be honest with you. The speed that he’s got was pretty special, and the timing of the dive was a fantastic catch for us and certainly a game-changing moment,” felt New Zealand opener Devon Conway, who smashed an unbeaten 92 in the 89-run victory.

The video has since gone viral with a fan calling the 25-year-old Black Caps cricketer, “Incredible Phillips”. Another fan tweeted that it would undoubtedly be adjudged the catch of the tournament, even though the showpiece global event has just started. Another fan tweeted about the fitness levels of the New Zealand team, saying, “New Zealand has the highest fitness score among all the teams. This is where it pays off.”

New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, had reached the final of the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup in the UAE before losing to Australia.

20221023-133005

