Glitch in app, lack of cadre strength delay TN Cong e-membership drive

The e-membership drive of Tamil Nadu Congress was delayed due to a glitch in the app to be used for enrolling members as well as a lack of cadre strength to verify the enrolled members.

The Congress high-command had directed the Tamil Nadu unit to complete the digital membership drive by March 31, but, since only a few lakh members were enrolled till the cut-off date, the party leadership had extended the last date by fifteen days.

A senior office-bearer of the party, who did not want to be named, while speaking to IANS said, “There were glitches in the mobile app with which the e-membership drive was done and there is a lack of cadre strength to verify the authenticity of these members. Almost all the states are facing this problem and we had complained to the party high command and hence got an extension for 15 days.”

It is to be noted that after the split of the Congress in Tamil Nadu with a major group of leaders led by powerful leader, G.K. Moopanar floating the Tamil Manila Congress (TMC), the Congress in the state has been facing a major erosion in its cadre strength. While the party claims that it had done extremely well in the 2021 Assembly election, the party had secured victories by piggy-riding on the DMK bandwagon.

