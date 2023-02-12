ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows! (Ld)

So, Vikrant and Dimple were finally united and presented to the world at a star-studded reception in Mumbai on Sunday evening. A reception that will be remembered as much for the glitterati turnout as for the number of solo shows.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who played the star-crossed lovers in ‘Shershaah’ on Prime Video in 2021, had their happy ever after at their wedding reception at the end of hectic festivities that took them from the glorious resort of Suryagarh in Jaisalmer to the Malhotra home in Delhi and finally to his adopted home in Mumbai.

The couple (looking picture-perfect as usual, despite online criticism of Kiara appearing without a mangalsutra) posed for paps as a stream of stars greeted them. They included Malhotra’s former classmate and rumoured girlfriend from ‘Student of the Year’ (2012), Alia Bhatt (who came without Ranbir, but with Ayan Mukerji), and recent co-actor from ‘Thank You’, Ajay Devgn, who arrived with wife Kajol.

There were, in fact, a procession of solo shows — apart from Abhishek Bachchan and Alia Bhatt who came sans spouse, Anupam Kher, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Shilpa Shetty also turned up in solitary splendour.

Kareena was accompanied by Karan Johar, but Saif Ali Khan was missing in action. Alia showed up with the ‘Brahmastra’ helmer Ayan Mukerji. Her mum-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, who played Kiara’s saas in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, also made it a point to come to the party.

Those who came accompanied by spouse were producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and star wife Vidya Balan; Varun Dhawan, who has starred with both Siddharth and Kiara, and came with designer wife Natasha; Ayushmaan Khurrana arrived with author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap; and Akash Ambani was accompanied by wife Shloka.

The Advanis and Malhotras did a joint photo-op. Siddharth’s parents, Sunil and Rimma, his banker brother Harshad and wife, Kiara’s parents Jaideep and Genevieve and rapper brother Mishaal, were shot against a flower-bedecked wall bearing the couple’s initials ‘SK’.

