Global AI in healthcare market to reach over $8 bn by 2026

San Francisco, July 9 (IANS) Growing at 49.7 per cent during 2019-2026, the global Artificial Intelligence in healthcare market is expected to reach over $8 billion by 2026, according to a new forecast.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to the huge untapped opportunity in this region, said the report by market research firm Acumen Research and Consulting.

AI could have far-reaching effects on healthcare by helping in the detection of diseases and continuous monitoring of the conditions.

The US commands the largest share in global AI in the healthcare market owing to the increasing adoption and awareness about AI technology, said the report.

Various tech giants such as Amazon.com, Inc., IBM Corporation, AMD, NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp. are offering AI-based services.

