BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Global cellular IoT module market grows only 2% in Q3

NewsWire
0
0

Global cellular internet of things (IoT) module shipments grew by only 2 per cent (on-year) in Q3 2022, as China led the market followed by North America and Europe.

According to a report by Counterpoint Research, China’s shipments decreased 8 per cent (YoY) in Q3 due to a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

Automotive, router/CPE, PC, industrial and point of sale (POS) were the top five applications in terms of value in Q3.

However, some of this demand decline was offset by an increase in the residential, smart door lock, patient monitoring, registrar device, smoke detector, drone, smart meter and automotive applications.

Senior Research Analyst Soumen Mandal said that the IoT module market is undergoing changes as demand for low-end technologies like 2G and 3G declines and “shifts towards 4G Cat 1 and 4G Cat 1 bis, where higher-end applications are upgrading from 4G to 5G”.

In this quarter, the top three technologies in terms of shipments – NB-IoT, 4G Cat 1 and 4G Cat 4 — accounted for over 60 per cent of the total shipments.

“However, in terms of revenue share, 5G, 4G Cat 4 and 4G Other were the top three technologies and held nearly two-thirds of the total revenue. The lower-end technologies such as NB-IoT, 4G Cat 1 and 4G Cat 1 bis are helping connect a greater number of IoT devices, while higher-end technologies like 4G Cat 4, 4G Other and 5G are adding more value to the IoT ecosystem,” said Mandal.

Despite slower growth in IoT module shipments, IoT module revenue increased by 12 per cent YoY in Q3 due to a higher mix of 5G and 4G Cat 4 modules.

20221231-133805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tata vs Cyrus: SC agrees to hear review petition by Cyrus...

    Rumour mills agog as Spicejet sits over March-end results

    Govt amends natural gas tariff, authorisation and capacity regulations

    Industrialist Cyrus Mistry killed in Maha road crash, govt orders probe...