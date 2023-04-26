BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Global chip revenue to decline 11% this year, short-term outlook grim

NewsWire
0
2

Global semiconductor revenue is projected to decline 11.2 per cent to reach $532 billion in 2023, and the short-term outlook for the semiconductor market has deteriorated further, a report showed on Wednesday.

In 2022, the market totaled $599.6 billion, which was marginal growth of 0.2 per cent from 2021, according to the latest forecast from Gartner.

The PC, tablet and smartphone semiconductor markets are stagnating. The combined markets will represent 31 per cent of semiconductor revenue in 2023 and total $167.6 billion.

“As economic headwinds persist, weak end-market electronics demand is spreading from consumers to businesses, creating an uncertain investment environment,” said Richard Gordon, Practice Vice President at Gartner.

In addition, an oversupply of chips which is elevating inventories and reducing chip prices, is accelerating the decline of the semiconductor market this year,” Gordon added.

The memory industry is dealing with overcapacity and excess inventory, which will continue to put significant pressure on average selling prices (ASPs) in 2023.

The memory market is projected to total $92.3 billion, a decline of 35.5 per cent in 2023. However, it is on pace to rebound in 2024 with a 70 per cent increase.

The DRAM market will witness significant oversupply for most of 2023 due to weak end-equipment demand and high inventory levels despite flat bit production by DRAM vendors.

DRAM revenue will decline 39.4 per cent this year to reach $47.6 billion. The market will move to undersupply in 2024 and DRAM revenue is set to increase 86.8 per cent as pricing rebounds, the report mentioned.

The dynamics for the NAND market will be similar to the DRAM market. As a result, NAND revenue is projected to decline 32.9 per cent to $38.9 billion in 2023.

“The past decades of high volume, high-dollar content market drivers are coming to an end, notably in the PC, tablet and smartphone markets where technology innovation is lacking,” said Gordon.

In addition, Covid-19 and the US and China trade tension have precipitated the deglobalization trend and the rise of techno nationalism.

“Semiconductors today are seen as a national security issue,” said Gordon.

20230426-155203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s real GDP growth in FY22, FY23 to be 9%, says...

    Rolls Royce to showcase mtu propulsion, automation solutions

    Airbus expands India Covid relief operations

    Battered SoftBank selling Alibaba shares to pocket $34 bn