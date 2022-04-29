INDIA

Global chip shortage won’t ease till 2024, warns Intel CEO

NewsWire
0
0

China lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war have further pushed the ongoing global semiconductor shortage to at least 2024, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has warned.

Gelsinger told investors during the company’s first quarter (Q1) earnings call on Thursday that Intel is rising to meet this challenge.

“In the supply chain, lockdowns in Shanghai and the war in Ukraine have demonstrated more than ever that the world needs more resilient and more geographically balanced semiconductor manufacturing,” he said.

The chip shortage cost the US economy $240 billion last year.

“We expect the industry will continue to see challenges until at least 2024 in areas like foundry capacity and tool availability,” Gelsinger told the analysts.

The chip-maker registered record quarterly revenue at $18.4 billion in the first quarter, slightly exceeding its guidance. Its net income skyrocketed by 141 per cent to $8 billion.

Gelsinger said that the company continues to see some softening in low-end consumer PCs, and some inventory adjustments.

“But overall, the demand signals from customers continue to be robust in areas like enterprise, cloud, AI, graphics, and networking. Semiconductors are the fuel of innovation and transformation across a wide range of industries,” he explained.

Intel recently announced a series of investments in the US and Europe.

“These investments position Intel to meet the future growth and represent a significant step toward our moonshot goal of having half the world’s semiconductor manufacturing located in the US and Europe,” said the chip-maker.

20220429-145802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Freedom, Mahatma, ‘Gen Next English’ figure in Aryan Khan bail feud

    Lucknow: Over one lakh patients await surgeries post pandemic

    Indian Coast Guard to celebrate Raising Day on Tuesday

    BJP petitions EC to disqualify Udhayanidhi Stalin