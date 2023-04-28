INDIA

Global City to be developed on Dubai pattern: Dushyant Chautala

Aiming to develop it on the Dubai pattern, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said Global City, being built in Gurugram, will excel in every aspect and will write a new chapter of state’s development on a global platform.

The layout of Global city will give people an impression as they have arrived in an international city like Dubai or Singapore, he said, adding that many iconic buildings will also be built here on the lines of Dubai.

The Deputy CM was presiding over the meeting of officers regarding the construction of Global City here.

Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Anand Mohan Sharan and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

Chautala directed the officers that a university of excellence should also be established in Global City. Both national and international students will come there.

While reviewing the map prepared for the city, he gave suggestions on various aspects like residential, institutional, and commercial areas to be built there. Directing to expedite its construction, he said the quality in the construction work should not be compromised with under any circumstances.

The Global City will be built on Pataudi Road, near Dwarka Expressway, on about 1,000 acres. The norms set for utility tunnel, road, sewerage, fire fighting system. etc. will be completed in advance so that the work can be smoothly commenced.

Chautala said utility tunnels would be made for underground wiring of electricity, telephone and water pipes. All wires will pass through the tunnel, and in case of any problem they can be fixed from it. Only sewer lines will be laid separately.

20230428-174003

