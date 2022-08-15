BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Global contact centre as a service market to reach $16 bn by 2027

NewsWire
0
0

The global contact centre-as-a-service (CCaaS) market revenue is likely to reach $15.6 billion by 2027, from $4.9 billion this year, a report showed on Monday.

This phenomenal growth of 216 per cent will be driven by the breadth of services offered within comprehensive subscription-based models, including advanced analytics capabilities, AI-enabled chatbots and personalised video solutions, according to Juniper Research.

CCaaS platforms are cloud-based solutions that provide services required to run a contact centre over multiple inbound and outbound communication channels.

“Enterprises will choose their preferred solution based on the comprehensiveness of the value-added services available. As a result, vendors must look to expand the solutions offered via their CCaaS platform to provide crucial differentiation in a highly competitive market,” said research author Elisha Sudlow-Poole.

The top three vendors in this space are Twilio, CM.com and Infobip.

Cloud communications giant Twilio has built a flexible CCaaS product offering by supporting multiple OTT messaging applications and voice services.

Twilio, the owner of the highly popular two-factor authentication (2FA) provider Authy, last week identified 125 customers who had their data accessed during a security breach.

20220815-123004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TA’ZIZ, Reliance sign shareholder agreement Ruwais chemicals project

    Top NFT marketplace OpenSea admits email data breach

    Gold futures near Rs 48K/10 gm, silver above Rs 70K/kg

    After smart rally, play for correction and consolidation