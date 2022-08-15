The global contact centre-as-a-service (CCaaS) market revenue is likely to reach $15.6 billion by 2027, from $4.9 billion this year, a report showed on Monday.

This phenomenal growth of 216 per cent will be driven by the breadth of services offered within comprehensive subscription-based models, including advanced analytics capabilities, AI-enabled chatbots and personalised video solutions, according to Juniper Research.

CCaaS platforms are cloud-based solutions that provide services required to run a contact centre over multiple inbound and outbound communication channels.

“Enterprises will choose their preferred solution based on the comprehensiveness of the value-added services available. As a result, vendors must look to expand the solutions offered via their CCaaS platform to provide crucial differentiation in a highly competitive market,” said research author Elisha Sudlow-Poole.

The top three vendors in this space are Twilio, CM.com and Infobip.

Cloud communications giant Twilio has built a flexible CCaaS product offering by supporting multiple OTT messaging applications and voice services.

Twilio, the owner of the highly popular two-factor authentication (2FA) provider Authy, last week identified 125 customers who had their data accessed during a security breach.

