The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed the grim milestone of 120 million as the pandemic is still raging, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.65 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 120,180,835 and 2,659,623, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,492,616 and 535,596, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 11,519,609 cases and 279,286 fatalities.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,385,339), Russia (4,350,728), the UK (4,276,840), France (4,132,104), Italy (3,238,394), Spain (3,195,062), Turkey (2,894,893), Germany (2,585,385), Colombia (2,305,884), Argentina (2,201,886), Mexico (2,166,290), Poland (1,917,527), Iran (1,754,933), South Africa (1,530,033), Ukraine (1,516,865), Indonesia (1,425,044), Peru (1,412,406), Czech Republic (1,402,420) and the Netherlands (1,178,501), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 194,710 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (158,725), the UK (125,817), Italy (102,499), Russia (90,958), France (90,924), Germany (73,503), Spain (72,258), Iran (61,330), Colombia (61,243), Argentina (53,836) and South Africa (51,421).

–IANS

ksk/