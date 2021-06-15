The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 176 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.80 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 176,195,220 and 3,808,883, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,473,180 and 599,928, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 29,510,410 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (17,452,612), France (5,803,012), Turkey (5,336,073), Russia (5,162,049), the UK (4,589,398), Italy (4,245,779), Argentina (4,145,482), Colombia (3,777,600), Spain (3,741,767), Germany (3,724,168) and Iran (3,039,432), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 488,228 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (374,305), Mexico (230,150), the UK (128,171), Italy (127,038), Russia (124,681) and France (110,616).

