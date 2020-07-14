Global COVID-19 cases surpass 13mn mark: Johns Hopkins

Washington, July 14 (IANS) The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has surpassed the 13 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 572,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 13,070,097, while the fatalities rose to 572,411, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,363,056 and 135,605, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 1,884,967 infections and 72,833 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (878,254), and is followed by Russia (732,547), Peru (330,123), Chile (317,657), Mexico (304,435), the UK (291,691), South Africa (287,796), Iran (259,652), Spain (255,953), Pakistan (251,625), Italy (243,230), Saudi Arabia (235,111), Turkey (214,001), France (209,640), Germany (200,180), Bangladesh (186,894), Colombia (150,445), Canada (109,984), Qatar (104,016) and Argentina (103,265), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (44,915), Mexico (35,491), Italy (34,967), France (30,032), Spain (28,406), India (23,174), Iran (13,032), Peru (12,054) and Russia (11,422).

–IANS

