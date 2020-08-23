Global Covid-19 cases surpass 23mn: Johns Hopkins

Washington, Aug 23 (IANS) The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 23 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 803,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 23,130,345 and the fatalities rose to 803,397, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 5,666,121 and 176,345, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,582,362 infections and 114,250 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,975,701), and is followed by Russia (949,531), South Africa (607,045), Peru (576,067), Mexico (556,216), Colombia (522,138), Chile (395,708), Spain (386,054), Iran (356,792), Argentina (336,802), the UK (326,559), Saudi Arabia (306,370), Bangladesh (292,625), Pakistan (292,174), France (275,562), Italy (258,136), Turkey (257,032), Germany (233,861), Iraq (201,050), Philippines (187,249), Indonesia (151,498), Canada (126,560), Qatar (116,765), Bolivia (107,435), Ecuador (107,089), Ukraine (105,337), Kazakhstan (104,313) and Israel (101,933), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (60,254), India (55,794), UK (41,509), Italy (35,430), France (30,517), Spain (28,838), Peru (27,245), Iran (20,502), Russia (16,268), Colombia (16,568), South Africa (12,987) and Chile (10,792).

–IANS

