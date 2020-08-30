Global Covid-19 cases surpass 25mn mark: Johns Hopkins (Ld)

Washington, Aug 30 (IANS) The overall number of global coronavirus cases surpassed the 25 million mark on Sunday, while the deaths have increased to over 842,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of cases currently stood at 25,009,250 and the fatalities rose to 842,702, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 5,961,582 and 182,779 respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,846,153 infections and 120,262 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,542,733), and is followed by Russia (982,573), Peru (639,435), South Africa (622,551), Colombia (599,884), Mexico (591,712), Spain (439,286), Chile (408,009), Argentina (401,239), Iran (371,816), the UK (334,916), Saudi Arabia (313,911), Bangladesh (308,925), France (304,947), Pakistan (295,636), Turkey (267,064), Italy (266,853), Germany (242,835), Iraq (227,446), Philippines (213,131), Indonesia (169,195), Canada (129,639), Ukraine (121,847), Qatar (118,407), Bolivia (115,354), Israel (113,465), Ecuador (112,906) and Kazakhstan (105,684), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (63,819), India (63,498), UK (41,585), Italy (35,473), France (30,601), Spain (29,011), Peru (28,607), Iran (21,359), Colombia (19,063), Russia (16,977), South Africa (13,981) and Chile (11,181).

