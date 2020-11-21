Canindia News

Global Covid-19 cases surpass 57mn mark: Johns Hopkins

by 0

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 57 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.36 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 57,441,503 and 1,371,241, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 11,908,395 and 254,383, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,004,365, while the country’s death toll soared to 132,162.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (6,020,164), France (2,160,343), Russia (2,023,025), Spain (1,556,730), the UK (1,477,214), Argentina (1,359,042), Italy (1,345,767), Colombia (1,233,444) and Mexico (1,025,969), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 168,613.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (100,823), the UK (54,381), Italy (48,569), France (48,341), Iran (43,896), Spain (42,619), Argentina (36,790), Peru (35,446), Russia (34,980), Colombia (34,929) and South Africa (20,759).

–IANS

ksk/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Italian province undertakes mass testing for coronavirus

CanIndia New Wire Service

France reports 22,882 new Covid cases; tally at 2,109,170

CanIndia New Wire Service

Croatia tightens Covid measures as death toll continues to surge

CanIndia New Wire Service

Madrid to close for ten days to curb Covid-19 spread

CanIndia New Wire Service

Russia reports 24,318 fresh Covid cases

CanIndia New Wire Service

‘Covid pandemic worsening rapidly in Canada’

CanIndia New Wire Service

Recoveries continue to exceed Covid cases in Karnataka

CanIndia New Wire Service

Gujarat sees highest daily tally of Covid cases, at 1,420

CanIndia New Wire Service

Gandhinagar police holds flag march in the city for Corona

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested