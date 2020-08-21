Global Covid-19 cases top 22.5mn: Johns Hopkins

Washington, Aug 21 (IANS) The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 22.5 million, while the deaths have increased to over 792,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 22,593,363 and the fatalities rose to 792,396, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 5,573,501 and 173,114, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,501,975 infections and 112,304 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,836,925), and is followed by Russia (939,833), South Africa (599,940), Peru (558,420), Mexico (543,806), Colombia (502,178), Chile (391,849), Spain (377,906), Iran (352,558), the UK (324,196), Argentina (320,884), Saudi Arabia (303,973), Pakistan (290,958), Bangladesh (287,959), France (256,534), Italy (256,118), Turkey (254,520), Germany (231,292), Iraq (192,797), Philippines (178,022), Indonesia (147,211), Canada (125,625), Qatar (116,224), Ecuador (105,508), Bolivia (105,050), Kazakhstan (103,815) and Ukraine (100,810), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (59,106), India (53,866), UK (41,489), Italy (35,418), France (30,434), Spain (28,797), Peru (26,834), Iran (20,264), Russia (16,058), Colombia (15,979), South Africa (12,618) and Chile (10,671).

–IANS

ksk/