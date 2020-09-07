Global Covid-19 deaths surpass 890,000

New York, Sep 8 (IANS) The global Covid-19 deaths surpassed 890,000 on Monday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll from the virus rose to 890,064, with a caseload of more than 27.2 million worldwide, the CSSE data showed, Xinhua reported.

The US remains at the top of the chart in terms of the caseload and death toll, with 6,296,629 cases and 189,114 deaths, accounting for more than 20 per cent of the global deaths.

Brazil recorded 126,650 deaths, followed by India with 71,642 fatalities. Meanwhile, India just surpassed Brazil to be the country with the second largest number of cases, which stood at 4,204,613.

Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include Mexico, Britain, Italy and France.

–IANS

pgh/