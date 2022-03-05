HEALTH

Global Covid caseload tops 443.4 mn

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 443.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.98 million and vaccinations to over 10.56 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 443,419,476 and 5,988,994, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,565,608,733.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 79,250,505 and 958,142, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,951,556 infections and 514,589 deaths), followed by Brazil (28,978,052 infections and 651,522 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (23,137,887), the UK (19,256,702), Russia (16,533,932), Germany (15,582,674), Turkey (14,293,828), Italy (12,948,859), Spain (11,100,428), Argentina (8,912,317), Iran (7,080,217), the Netherlands (6,747,269), Colombia (6,067,023), Poland (5,721,316), Indonesia (5,693,702), Mexico (5,544,644), Japan (5,277,655) and Ukraine (5,040,518), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (347,730), Mexico (319,296), Peru (210,744), the UK (162,582), Italy (155,609), Indonesia (149,596), France (140,144), Colombia (138,899), Iran (137,593), Argentina (126,390), Germany (123,865), Ukraine (112,459), Poland (112,336) and Spain (100,413).

