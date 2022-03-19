HEALTHWORLD

Global Covid caseload tops 467.6 mn

By NewsWire
0
0

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 467.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.07 million and vaccinations to over 10.77 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 467,671,421 and 6,070,281, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,772,862,375.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 79,717,219 and 970,804, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (43,004,005 infections and 516,281 deaths), followed by Brazil (29,584,800 infections and 657,098 deaths).

The other countries with over 10 million cases are France (24,143,852), the UK (20,243,664), Germany (18,412,185), Russia (17,264,828), Turkey (14,663,508), Italy (13,724,411) and Spain (11,324,637), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (356,327), Mexico (321,806), Peru (211,691), the UK (164,099), Italy (157,607), Indonesia (153,411), France (141,869), Iran (139,478), Colombia (139,415), Argentina (127,439), Germany (126,686), Poland (114,087), Ukraine (112,459) and Spain (101,703).

20220319-083204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Pfizer-BioNTech vax greatly reduces Omicron infection risk among kids: CDC

itel enabling consumers to fight Covid-19 with it2192T Thermo Edition

Three die mysteriously in Bihar’s Katihar, spurious liquor suspected

25 Omicron cases detected in India so far: Govt