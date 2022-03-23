The global coronavirus caseload has topped 473.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.09 million and vaccinations to over 10.81 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 473,942,775 and 6,098,277, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,818,596,323.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 79,803,443 and 973,213, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (43,010,971 infections and 516,543 deaths), followed by Brazil (29,691,641 infections and 658,005 deaths).

The other countries with over 10 million cases are France (24,528,957), the UK (20,565,813), Germany (18,966,662), Russia (17,382,051), Turkey (14,726,276), Italy (13,992,092) and Spain (11,378,784), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (358,093), Mexico (322,107), Peru (211,924), the UK (164,516), Italy (158,101), Indonesia (154,062), France (142,248), Iran (139,735), Colombia (139,489), Argentina (127,675), Germany (127,092), Poland (114,355), Ukraine (112,459) and Spain (102,053).

