Global Covid caseload tops 477.1 mn

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 477.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.10 million and vaccinations to over 10.84 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 477,186,449 and 6,109,163, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,849,877,219.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 79,888,564 and 975,838, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,014,687.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (29,775,568) France (24,823,603), the UK (20,770,686), Germany (19,265,563), Russia (17,433,393), Turkey (14,760,331), Italy (14,153,098), Spain (11,378,784) and South Korea (11,162,232), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (658,600), India (516,672), Russia (358,919), Mexico (322,119), Peru (211,981), the UK (164,874), Italy (158,436), Indonesia (154,343), France (142,476), Iran (139,865), Colombia (139,531), Argentina (127,780), Germany (127,363), Poland (114,626), Ukraine (112,459) and Spain (102,053).

20220325-082204

