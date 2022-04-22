HEALTHWORLD

Global Covid caseload tops 507.8 mn

NewsWire
0
0

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 507.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.21 million and vaccinations to over 11.21 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 507,885,835 and 6,211,633, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,214,955,416.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 80,850,913 and 990,679, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,049,974.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,330,629) France (28,266,009), Germany (24,006,254), the UK (22,082,374), Russia (17,846,818), South Korea (16,755,055), Italy (15,934,437), Turkey (15,010,718), Spain (11,736,893) and Vietnam (10,533,164).

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (662,751), India (522,062), Russia (366,845), Mexico (324,033), Peru (212,704), the UK (173,659), Italy (162,264), Indonesia (155,937), France (145,836), Iran (140,919), Colombia (139,759), Germany (133,921), Argentina (128,344), Poland (115,899), Spain (103,721) and South Africa (100,276).

20220422-085404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ending mask mandate probably premature: Joe Biden

    CoWIN portal: Now, 6 members can register with one mobile no

    US CDC warns against poultry-related Salmonella outbreak

    Guj to not allow over 150 in gatherings amid rising Covid...