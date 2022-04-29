HEALTHWORLD

Global Covid caseload tops 512.2 mn

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 512.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.23 million and vaccinations to over 11.33 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 512,225,941 and 6,230,957, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,334,817,928.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 81,249,259 and 993,156, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,068,799.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,418,920), France (28,733,187), Germany (24,609,159), the UK (22,201,281), Russia (17,902,334), South Korea (17,144,065), Italy (16,349,788), Turkey (15,028,397), Spain (11,833,457) and Vietnam (10,6338,632).

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (663,464), India (523,693), Russia (368,011), Mexico (324,221), Peru (212,778), the UK (175,330), Italy (163,244), Indonesia (156,217), France (146,748), Iran (141,058), Colombia (139,785), Germany (135,078), Argentina (128,542), Poland (116,022), Spain (104,227) and South Africa (100,355).

