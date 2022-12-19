BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Global e-commerce revenue drops $250 bn in 2022

NewsWire
0
0

After registering years of impressive growth, global e-commerce revenue sank $250 billion (year-over-year), falling from $3.84 trillion in 2021 to $3.59 trillion this year which is a first for the industry, a report showed on Monday.

Supply chain issues, inflation, rising digital advertising costs, and changed consumer behaviour have all had their share in the first-ever e-commerce revenue drop, according to data presented by AugustaFreePress.com.

The initial forecast from the ‘Statista Digital Market Outlook’ projected $380 billion more revenue in 2022 than a year ago.

However, as of July, the global e-commerce revenue projection slipped from $4.22 trillion to $3.74 trillion.

Although China generated nearly one-third of total e-commerce revenue in 2022, the world’s largest market is ending the year with a massive $212 billion revenue drop alone. Other leading markets, Japan, the UK, and Germany, also saw their revenues plunge.

On the other hand, the US is the only one among the top five markets whose e-commerce revenue increased this year.

According to Statista, the US e-commerce industry generated nearly $905 billion in revenue this year, 5 per cent more than in 2021.

In 2023, the entire market is expected to generate $4.48 trillion in revenue and then hit a $5 trillion benchmark in 2024.

One of the significant drivers for recovery will be the swelling e-commerce user base, said the report.

Last year, the global e-commerce market had a massive 50.4 per cent penetration rate, with nearly 3.8 billion people who shopped online.

Statistics show that online shoppers are expected to grow by 315 million YoY to 4.1 billion in 2022.

“Also, the market’s penetration rate is set to reach 54.1 per cent this year. Statista expects more than 4.8 billion people to shop online by 2025,” said the report.

20221219-185402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hyderabad Airport sees highest passenger recovery in 2021-22

    Air India divestment to boost privatisation drive: Economic Survey

    Two new bus terminuses in Chennai to be solar power generators

    Optiemus joins Wistron to boost ‘make in India’, to invest Rs...