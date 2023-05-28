BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Global EV market reaches 11 mn units in 2022, China’s BYD leads

NewsWire
0
0

The global electric vehicle (EV) market reached 11 million units last year with a penetration rate of 14 per cent, as more countries double down on electrification, connection, autonomous driving and sharing in the automobile industry.

The top three players worldwide — China’s BYD, Tesla and SAIC-GM Wuling — occupied 36.11 per cent of the market in 2022, according to the IDC.

Driven by improved supply, high oil prices, government subsidies and price-guaranteed promotions by car companies, China’s EV market reached almost 7 million units, with a penetration rate of 31.3 per cent.

“Top performers have bigger market share,” said Adela Guo, Research Director, Automotive Semiconductor Research, IDC Asia Pacific.

In China, the top three players, BYD, SAIC, and Tesla, occupy 53 per cent of the market.

In the China EV market, the top 10 players are dominated by local brands except for Tesla in the third position with a market share of 10.3 per cent, the report said.

According to the IDC report, to create a high-tenacity supply chain, automotive companies need to consider changing their original pure outsourcing strategy and more actively arranging upstream core components from a strategic perspective, such as investment, cooperation, self-development to enhance the control and discourse power of the industrial chain.

“The industry transition will be fast as both opportunities and challenges exist. Only by establishing advantage in advance, can the players get ahead of their competitors and win the final victory,” Guo said.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) need to choose the most suitable technological route, such as low cost, time to market and superior product.

“OEMs should start as early as possible to discover their talent shortages, especially for internet and communication functions, enlarge their talent pool, try to attract global talent, and at the same time, build healthy and attractive systems to attract top talent and maintain employee satisfaction,” the report noted.

20230528-152403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hackers use phishing, malware to target job seekers amid layoffs

    Amazon, Future Retail agree in SC to appear before Singapore Int’l...

    As inflation cools off, RBI Guv says ‘monetary policy on right...

    Price Woes: Sustained inflationary pressure to dent equities (IANS Market Forecast)