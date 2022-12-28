WORLD

Global gas demand expected to decline by 65 bn cubic metre in 2022: Gazprom

NewsWire
0
0

The world’s demand for gas is expected to decrease by 65 billion cubic metre in 2022, with 55 billion cubic metre falling on the 27 European Union countries, head of Russian gas giant Gazprom Alexei Miller said.

According to preliminary estimates, the decline in global gas demand in 2022 is equal to 65 billion cubic metre, and “55 billion cubic metre from these 65 billion fall on the 27 European countries,” Gazprom said in a statement, citing Miller as speaking at a year-end meeting on Wednesday.

Miller said 2022 turned out to be very difficult, with energy markets experiencing great changes, noting that at the start of the year, such changes could be described as extreme volatility, and by the end of the year, it became clear that the markets were undergoing turbulence, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to preliminary long-term forecasts, global gas consumption would grow by 20 per cent over the next 20 years, he said, adding that in this context, Gazprom is reflecting on the future, the company’s new projects and energy security in general.

20221229-050402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israeli FM, Blinken discuss Biden’s upcoming visit

    Baghdad hospital blaze kills 82

    Parag Agrawal shakes up Twitter, fires key executives & freezes hiring

    India exploring ways to aid students affected by Ukraine war