BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Global headwinds: RBI lowers FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7.2%

NewsWire
0
0

Reserve Bank of India on Friday lowered India’s FY23 GDP growth projection to 7.2 per cent from an earlier estimation of 7.8 per cent.

In a statement after the Monetary Policy Committee’s bi-monthly meet, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the real GDP growth is projected at 16.2 per cent in Q1FY23, at 6.2 per cent in Q2; at 4.1 per cent in Q3 and Q4 at 4 per cent, assuming that crude oil (Indian basket) price is at $100 per barrel during 2022-23.

“As the horizon was brightening up, escalating geopolitical tensions have cast a shadow on our economic outlook. Although India’s direct trade exposure to countries at the epicentre of the conflict is limited, the war could potentially impede the economic recovery through elevated commodity prices and global spillover channels,” he said.

“Further, financial market volatility induced by monetary policy normalisation in advanced economies, renewed Covid-19 infections in some major countries with augmented supply-side disruptions and protracted shortages of critical inputs, such as semi- conductors and chips, pose downside risks to the outlook.”

Besides, the governor said that going forward, robust Rabi output should support recovery in the rural demand, while a pick-up in contact-intensive services should help in further strengthening urban demand.

“Investment activity may gain traction with improving business confidence, pick up in bank credit, continuing support from government capex and congenial financial conditions.”

“‘Capacity utilisation’ (CU) in the manufacturing sector recovered further to 72.4 per cent in Q3:2021-22 from 68.3 per cent in the previous quarter, surpassing the pre-pandemic level of 69.9 per cent in Q4:2019-20.”

On Friday, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank maintained the repo rate, or short-term lending rate, for commercial banks, at 4 per cent.

In addition, the growth-oriented accommodative stance was also retained.

20220408-113403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How Facebook outage wreaked havoc on the global ad empire

    Data Patterns joins IIT Madras space startup consortium

    IL&FS completes stake sale in OTPC for Rs 1,227 cr

    IT spending in India to cross $100 bn in 2022: Gartner