Calling the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) a grand success, Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said that the state received investment proposals worth nearly Rs 8 lakh crore and is expected to go beyond government’s expectation by the end of the three-day event.

The Minister was addressing media persons after the grand opening ceremony at Palace Ground in Bengaluru.

Elated over the overwhelming response that GIM received on the inaugural day, Nirani added that the event was a grand success.

“We are pleased that the GIM attracted 100 per cent attendance and overwhelming response from all the stakeholders.”

“We have received investments worth nearly Rs 8 lakh crore so far and we are expecting more by November 4,” the Minister said.

“These investments are expected to create more than five lakh jobs in the state. The Chief Minister will announce the exact amount of investments on the concluding day. We will release a booklet containing the full details of investments, including the names of companies, places and the number of jobs that are going to be created,” Nirani added.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised the state government for holding the GIM and its efforts in pushing industrial growth in the country.

“I’m thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support and encouraging words for our efforts. Our government is working hard to realise his dream of making India a five trilion dollar economy by 2025 and our contribution would be one trillion dollar,” the Minister said.

The Minister stressed on the need to improve connectivity for economic progress.

He added that the airports in Hassan, Shivamogga and Vijayapura would be operational soon, adding the next GIM would be held in January 2025.

