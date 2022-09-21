BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Global Investors Meet: K’taka invites companies in the US to invest

The Karnataka delegation led by Minister for Large and Medium Industries Dr Murugesh R. Nirani visited the United States to attract investments and extended a formal invitation to the companies to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Meet scheduled on November 2,3 and 4 in Bengaluru in Karnataka.

The Minister presented the industry-friendly policies of the state and showcased Karnataka as an ideal destination for US manufacturing companies.

Minister Nirani participated in an industry interaction meeting along with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in San Francisco. The interaction meeting was organised by the Consulate General of India in San Francisco on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Minister Nirani also met Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the United States in Washington DC, and discussed various investment opportunities and potentials in Karnataka.

Nirani highlighted the investment opportunities and potential in Karnataka while participating in an interaction “Investment Opportunities in Karnataka” in San Francisco.

India’s Consular General in San Fransisco Dr T.V. Nagendra Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Dr E.V. Ramana Reddy, Commissioner for Industries Gunjan Krishna and other officials were present.

Participating in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav organised by the New York Kannada Koota in New York, Nirani released a poster related to North America Uttara Karnataka Association (NAUKA) in New York. He also invited the office-bearers and members of the Koota to participate in the Global Investors Meet (GIM).

20220921-162203

